Arts & Culture

Saint Agrippina di Mineo Mass & Blessing August 2

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

On the anniversary of the 106th feast in honor of Saint Agrippina di Mineo, a Mass will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Leonard’s Parish in Boston’s North End.

Following the Mass, there will be special blessing in front of Saint Agrippina.

Note that social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

The North End Feast Societies, in consultation with the City of Boston, announced the cancellation of the 2020 feasts and processions earlier this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

See photos from the 2019 St. Agrippina feast.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Featured Health & Environment

Boston COVID-19 Cases Surging

Posted on Author Steve Vilkas

Releasing their latest report for the week ending April 16th, the Boston Public Health Commission showed a 67% increase in cases of COVID-19 among city residents over the previous week. Of the 4,763 total cases in Boston, 485 residents have required hospitalization and 122 individuals have died. [Update: As of this writing on 4/18/20, the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire

Feast Organizer Tells Licensing Board About Youth Chaos in North End

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Universal Hub reports on a Boston Licensing Board hearing on Tuesday where organizer of the Saint Agrippina’s Feast, Warren Mustacchio, explained the chaotic scene when swarms of youths came through the North End streets. “It looked like Fenway Park getting out,” Mustacchio said. “I’ve never seen so many kids.” And the kids were feeling their Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

89th St. Joseph’s Feast Schedule for October 3rd, 4th & 5th, 2014

Posted on Author Matt Conti

****UPDATE**** ****AFTER THE 11AM BLESSING/PROCESSION ON SATURDAY, THE FAMILY FUN ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN MOVED INDOORS TO ST. STEPHEN’S CHURCH**** ****EVENING EVENTS ON SATURDAY HAVE BEEN CANCELLED**** The 89th St. Joseph’s Feast will be held Friday through Sunday, October 3rd – 5th, 2014. On Friday, October 3rd, join the San Giuseppe Society on Hanover Street in Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply