Saint Agrippina di Mineo Mass & Blessing August 2

On the anniversary of the 106th feast in honor of Saint Agrippina di Mineo, a Mass will be held on Sunday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Leonard’s Parish in Boston’s North End.

Following the Mass, there will be special blessing in front of Saint Agrippina.

Note that social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

The North End Feast Societies, in consultation with the City of Boston, announced the cancellation of the 2020 feasts and processions earlier this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

