Residents’ Association & Neighborhood Council Joint Meeting with Elected Officials July 22

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold a joint neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, July 22 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Sen. Joe Boncore and Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards will join a neighborhood meeting to discuss state and city budgets, legislative initiatives, COVID-19 reopening plans, and address concerns from residents.

There will be time for your questions via chat on Zoom or please email to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com.



Zoom Link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85683781544

Meeting ID: 856 8378 1544

One tap mobile

+13126266799, 85683781544#