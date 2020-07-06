Public Meeting on Potential N. Washington St. Outbound Bus Lane July 15

The City of Boston and MBTA are partnering on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street. In order to facilitate better northbound bus service, they are investigating a potential outbound bus lane. This lane would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. A virtual public meeting will provide residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on the bus lane.

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/777099965

Questions? Contact Matthew Moran, Transit Director at the Boston Transportation Department: matthew.moran@boston.gov.

This potential bus lane is part of the Healthy Streets program, focused on making changes to Boston’s streets to support a healthy reopening and an equitable recovery following the COVID-19 shutdown. The program includes three major elements:

Outdoor seating and pick-up zones for restaurants and small businesses

and for restaurants and small businesses Quick-build bike lanes for safe and connected bike routes

for safe and connected bike routes Expanded bus stops and bus-only lanes to improve social distancing on transit services

Read more at boston.gov/departments/transportation/healthy-streets.