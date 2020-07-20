Police Blotter: Two Accounts of Breaking & Entering; Stolen License Plates

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Breaking & Entering (Boat)

07/05/20 8:32am

Male suspect arrested after fleeing a boat at Lewis Wharf he had broken into. Suspect was apprehended on Haverhill St. in the North Station area. Suspect was riding a Bianchi bike and carrying four fishing rods he had stolen from the victim’s boat. Victim positively identified the stolen property.

Larceny/ Motor Vehicle Parts

07/11 – 07/12/20 12:00pm – 9:55am

Victim reports her 2020 VW Tiguan was parked in a Commercial St. garage. When she returned to her vehicle the next day, the front bumper was damaged and her front and rear license plates were missing.

Breaking & Entering (Residential)

07/16 – 07/17/20 10:00pm – 6:00am

Unity St. resident reports her wallet containing credit/bank cards, personal papers, U.S. currency was stolen from her apartment. Also taken was an iPad and set of keys. No sign of forced entry. Detectives to follow up.