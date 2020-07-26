Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Stolen Bike and Moped

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny / Bike
07/17 – 07/18/20    11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Victim reports his Giant (white and blue) mountain bike was stolen over the weekend. Victim locked his bike to a street sign pole in front of a Hanover Street building.

Larceny / Moped
07/17 – 0718/20    10:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Victim reports he locked his 2016 Ruches 49cc (black) Moped to the bike rack in front of a North Bennet Street recreation center. When he returned the next day, the lock was cut and the Moped had been stolen.

