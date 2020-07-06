Police Blotter: Foster St. Robbery, Theft From Vehicle, Person Causing a Disturbance

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.
Robbery
07/03/20 9:55 p.m.
Victim and girlfriend report they were robbed of U.S. currency at gunpoint by a known male suspect and two other unknown accomplices on Foster St. Detectives to follow up.
Larceny From Motor Vehicle
07/01 – 07/02/20 9:00 p.m.
Victim reports he parked his 2012 Honda Pilot on Commercial St. When he returned a short time later, the passenger side window was broken and numerous U.S. coins were stolen from the console area.
Investigate Person
06/23/20 9:30 a.m.
A known male homeless individual was causing a disturbance on Salem St. Police officers placed suspect in custody in regards to an active Section 35 placed on the individual.