Police Blotter: Foster St. Robbery, Theft From Vehicle, Person Causing a Disturbance

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Robbery
07/03/20   9:55 p.m.
Victim and girlfriend report they were robbed of U.S. currency at gunpoint by a known male suspect and two other unknown accomplices on Foster St. Detectives to follow up.

Larceny From Motor Vehicle
07/01 – 07/02/20             9:00 p.m.
Victim reports he parked his 2012 Honda Pilot on Commercial St. When he returned a short time later, the passenger side window was broken and numerous U.S. coins were stolen from the console area.

Investigate Person
06/23/20        9:30 a.m.
A known male homeless individual was causing a disturbance on Salem St. Police officers placed suspect in custody in regards to an active Section 35 placed on the individual.

