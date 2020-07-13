Old North Church & Historic Site to Reopen July 16

The Old North Church and Historic Site will reopen on July 16 after rigorous planning to welcome visitors back to the iconic Freedom Trail site in the safest manner possible.

Hours of operation will be Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our staff have worked diligently to develop protocol that is in full compliance with the Phase III guidelines for indoor historic site reopening provided by the city and state,” said Executive Director Nikki Stewart. “Guests will utilize our unique and historic box pews to ensure social distancing, and timed entry will allow for cleaning between each session.”

Admission includes a specialized group experience that invites visitors into the iconic church to learn more about the role Old North played launching the American Revolution and its deeper legacy as one of the nation’s most revered historic sites. Visitors will be seated in the original box pews and learn about the founding of the church in 1723, the remarkable events of April 18, 1775, the Longfellow poem that cemented Old North in history, and the people and stories that have made Old North the icon it is today.

The Old North Church is Boston’s oldest surviving church building and one of the Freedom Trail’s most visited historical sites, known for “one if by land, two if by sea,” and the midnight ride of Paul Revere. The enduring fame of the Old North began on the evening of April 18, 1775, when the church sexton Robert Newman and Vestryman Capt. John Pulling, Jr. climbed the steeple and held high two lanterns as a signal from Paul Revere that the British were marching to Lexington and Concord by sea across the Charles River and not by land. This fateful event ignited the American Revolution.

“The legacy of the church’s history and people is as relevant today as ever,” said Stewart. “One of the most compelling reasons to engage with history is to learn the lessons that help us build a better present and future. The story of Old North tells us that active citizenship works. We hope that our visitors will draw inspiration from the events of April 18, 1775 and think about what civic engagement and patriotism can look like for them in 2020.”

Note that the Old North Congregation is following the guidance of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, and has suspended public worship and congregational gatherings at the Church until further notice.

Visit www.oldnorth.com/safety to read more about Old North’s modified visitor experience and safety protocols.