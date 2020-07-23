North End Library Opens for To-Go Program July 27

The North End Branch of the Boston Public Library (BPL), located at 25 Parmenter Street, will be opening as part of the BPL To Go Program starting Monday, July 27.

With BPL To Go, library card and e-card holders can “order” books, DVDs, and CDs by placing holds via: bpl.org, the new BPL To Go iPhone app, or phone at 617-536-5400. Patrons will be able to safely pick up their items — much like picking up takeout from a restaurant — and return items using designated bins. Once returned, items will be quarantined for four days before returning to the shelves. All patrons will be required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing at all times.

Patrons will be notified when their items are ready for pickup, and items will remain on the holds shelf for 14 days from the date they are notified.

No other physical services at the libraries will be available, but all branches will continue to offer a wide range of digital events and online resources. Find out more about BPL To Go at bpl.org/takeout.

The Central Library in Copley Square and these 17 branches are already running BPL To-Go: Brighton, Charlestown, Codman Square, Connolly, East Boston, Egleston Square, Fields Corner, Grove Hall, Honan-Allston, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Mattapan, Parker Hill, South Boston, South End, West End, and West Roxbury. The Faneuil and North End branches will join the program starting Monday, July 27.