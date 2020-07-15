NEMPAC Presents Ethical Controversies in Classical Music July 16

Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) on Thursday, July 16 via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST for a discussion on “Ethical Controversies in Classical Music” as part of the “Ask An Expert” Series.

Guest speaker Zach Finkelstein will present on his experience as a professional singer, the inspiration behind his blog, the Middleclass Singer, and his work as an analyst and independent journalist.

Please register here.

The “Ask An Expert” series is curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, and follows a Q&A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: leaders in the arts, designers, performers and composers. Heather and Alexandra will field questions from our community for the panel to answer and discuss.

