Super Yacht Watch: “DreAMBoat”

Photo courtesy of Bob Somerville.

Super yacht DreAMBoat, measuring 295-feet, is seen here at Boston’s Yacht Haven.

The yacht is owned by billionaire Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons NFL team and co-founder of Home Depot. The capital “AMB” in the boat’s name represent Arthur’s initials.

According to CharterWorld, DreAMBoat can sleep 23 guests in addition to 33 crew members. The yacht has a 20-foot swimming pool, two jacuzzis, a spa, an outdoor cinema, a helicopter pad, and even an elevator. SuperYachtFan cites the cost at $180 million.

The ship was built by Oceano Yachts in Alblasserdam, Netherlands in 2019. The exterior was designed by Espen Øino International and the interior by Terence Disdale Design. It was a finalist for the Best Interior Design Motor Yachts 500GT and Above at the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2020.