Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Summer Sunsets

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Sunday night’s sunset was one for the books with the skies around Boston lit up in color. Dr. Joseph Mendola shares this photo looking out over the North End toward Charlestown. Old North’s steeple is prominently displayed, with the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge peeking out from behind it.

Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Rain on the Prado

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

A pedestrian walks down Hanover Street past an empty Paul Revere Mall, possibly carrying take out from a local restaurant. Many neighborhood eateries are still offering take out and delivery during the COVID-19 emergency. See a list of open businesses and what services they are offering here. Photo by Lisa Armstrong. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

Picture Puzzle: Boston Blizzard Marina

Posted on Author Matt Conti

This marina scene is popular in summer, shown here during the blizzard covered with snow. Enjoy this week’s jigsaw picture puzzle. [Your web browser does not support frames or is currently configured not to display frames. However, you may visit the related page.] If you need help, use the icons in the lower left. If Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Harbor Photo: Lighthouse on a Calm Day

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Jon Campanelli shares this serene lighthouse scene in Boston Harbor. “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Email your best photos to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a sentence (or more) telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply