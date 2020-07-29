Neighborhood Photo: N. Washington St. Bridge Demolition

Demolition of the N. Washington St. bridge began last week after traffic shifted to a temporary bridge as part of the new bridge construction project. Since then, readers have been sharing photos of the work being done to dismantle the old bridge.
Elizabeth shared a farewell to the old bridge saying, “good bye after over 100 years of service. This swing girder steel bridge has been service since 1900. The bridge was a favorite background for several movies including Brinks Job, and The Town. The hum sound of auto tires as they cross the grated surface will be a memory of our past. As well as the elevated orange line crossing the bridge. Anyone have a favorite story?”
As of Friday, July 24, 20% of the center span of the existing bridge had been removed. Below, you can see part of the bridge being hauled away.
