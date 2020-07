Leslie Horn and Ted Wallus were married on June 27 at Saint Stephen Church despite the pandemic but their venue reception was canceled.

However, they did social distancing cheers in the Paul Revere Mall (Prado). It rained, but they had fun anyway.

“Who else can say they had their first dance in the Prado?” Leslie said.

Leslie is a North End resident and is the President of RUFF that founded the North End Dog Park in DeFilippo Playground.

Congratulations!