Neighborhood Drawings: Polcari’s Coffee

This week’s neighborhood drawing features Polcari’s Coffee on the corner of Salem and Parmenter Streets.

Polcari’s Coffee has been around since 1932. It was started by Anthony Polcari, who came to the United States from Italy when he was twenty years old. The shop is now run by Bobby Eustace, who took from Ralph Polcari, son of Anthony. Watch a short video about Polcari’s from OnlyGood TV here.

Also seen in the drawing is the sign for the Sulmona Meat Market, and farther down Parmenter on the left you can spot the awning for Trattoria il Panino’s patio.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.