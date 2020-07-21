Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: Polcari’s Coffee

Posted on Author Sandro CarellaComment(0)

This week’s neighborhood drawing features Polcari’s Coffee on the corner of Salem and Parmenter Streets.

Polcari’s Coffee has been around since 1932. It was started by Anthony Polcari, who came to the United States from Italy when he was twenty years old. The shop is now run by Bobby Eustace, who took from Ralph Polcari, son of Anthony. Watch a short video about Polcari’s from OnlyGood TV here.

Also seen in the drawing is the sign for the Sulmona Meat Market, and farther down Parmenter on the left you can spot the awning for Trattoria il Panino’s patio.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
People

Remembering Phyllis A. Rugnetta

Posted on Author Matt Conti

I would like to take a moment to honor, my sister Phyllis Rugnetta, who passed away after a lengthy illness on May 29, 2012. For those of you who did not know Phyllis she played a very vital role as the President of the North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association, giving her all, to make Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business People

Polcari’s Bobby Eustace Featured in Country Living Magazine

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Look who is featured in the October 2013 issue of Country Living Magazine … Bobby Eustace of Polcari’s Coffee! Thanks to Ida Culhane for submitting the image.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

View of the Day: Sunday Morning Rainbow Over North Square

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

If you woke up early on Sunday morning, you may have caught this special rainbow as captured here by Sandro Carella of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts who adds, Taken at half past 6 this morning, 1 Sept 2013, rainbow presumably marking, in a wide sweeping gesture, the end of summer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply