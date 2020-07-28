Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: North Square & Garden Ct. St.

Posted on

This week’s Neighborhood Drawing is of North Square, looking up the hill from the point where N. Square and Moon St. intersect. Mamma Maria’s can be seen on the corner, and looking past the restaurant the scene continues down Garden Ct. St. on the left.

In the foreground is one of the four art sculptures recently installed in North Square during its renovation. The one seen here is the 1798 North Square View which, as the name suggests, shows a panoramic view from North Square in the year 1798.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

