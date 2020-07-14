Neighborhood Drawings: Crosstown Foundation for the Arts & Sacred Heart Church

This week’s neighborhood drawing features the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts studio in North Square, near the corner of Moon St. and Sun Court St. Founded in 1999, their mission has evolved from publishing the fine and applied arts via the Internet, to directing attention to small scale urban and natural habitats in need of responsible and accessible design.

Also seen in the drawing is Sacred Heart Church. The present building, preceded by two that burned down, was constructed in 1833 and for 38 years was the Seamen’s Bethel where sailors worshipped. In 1888, the church was named Sacred Heart and was staffed by the Scalabrini Fathers until 2004. It is now part of the parish of Saint Leonard of Port Maurice.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.