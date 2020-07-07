Event Notices Meetings

Neighborhood Council July 13 Agenda: Licensing Board COVID-19 Guideline Updates, 210 Endicott St. Elevator Extension

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

The meeting will include two discussions, in addition to the monthly committee reports. Chairwoman of the Boston Licensing Board, Kathleen Joyce, will provide information regarding COVID-19 guidelines and other updates. A petitioner at 210 Endicott Street will present their request for an extension to an existing elevator to stop at the existing roof deck for ADA access.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 881 0032 9203 Password: 591524

See the full agenda below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

Four North End Restaurant Requests, Candidate Introductions and La Galleria 33 Filming on May 14, 2012 NEWNC Agenda

Posted on Author Matt Conti

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council Email: info@newncboston.org Website: www.NEWNCBoston.org NEWNC AGENDA Monday, May 14, 2012, 7:00PM Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet St. 1.    Welcome – Donna Freni, President 2.    Call to order & Roll Call – Donna Freni, President 3.    Meeting Protocol – Marie Simboli, Vice President 4.    Report from the Office of Neighborhood Services – Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

September 14th NEWNC Agenda: 5 Story Building on Widget, Basement Extension, Cross Street Parking

Posted on Author NEWNC

North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council Website: www.NEWNCBoston.org Email: info@newncboston.org NEWNC AGENDA Monday, September 14, 2015, 7:00PM Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street 1.   Welcome:  NEWNC President 2.   Call to order & Roll Call:  NEWNC President 3.   Meeting Protocol:  NEWNC Vice President 4.   President’s Report:  NEWNC President 5.   Committee Reports: a. Resident Parking/Traffic Committee: Ryan Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices Photos & Videos Real Estate

Neighborhood Council Supports Renovation of 20 Unity Court [Video]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Ed Harlow & Mary Beth Pearlberg of 20 Unity Court, received the unanimous support of the North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) in a 9-0 vote for zoning relief related to their proposed three story renovation/addition of a private single residence building. The addition to the existing structure will be filling in a “notch” of the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply