Neighborhood Council July 13 Agenda: Licensing Board COVID-19 Guideline Updates, 210 Endicott St. Elevator Extension

The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

The meeting will include two discussions, in addition to the monthly committee reports. Chairwoman of the Boston Licensing Board, Kathleen Joyce, will provide information regarding COVID-19 guidelines and other updates. A petitioner at 210 Endicott Street will present their request for an extension to an existing elevator to stop at the existing roof deck for ADA access.

To join the meeting, visit the Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 881 0032 9203 Password: 591524

See the full agenda below.