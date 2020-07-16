Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Traffic Shift Starts July 17, Demolition of Bridge to Follow

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of July 12 – July 25, 2020.

Traffic Shifting onto Temporary Bridge (7/17 – 7/19)

Starting July 17, traffic will be shifted onto the new temporary North Washington Street Bridge. We will shift one travel direction at a time, in three stages over the weekend:

  1. Inbound traffic to Keany Square will shift to the temporary bridge and inbound lanes on the existing bridge are closed.
  2. Outbound traffic to City Square shifts to temporary bridge and outbound lanes on existing bridge closed
  3. Sidewalk on temporary bridge opens and sidewalk on existing bridge closes. The Freedom Trail will be temporarily relocated to the temporary bridge along with its respective signage. Pedestrians will shift from the harbor-side sidewalk to the locks-side sidewalk.

On Monday morning, after Stage 3 is complete, we will begin demolition of the old bridge. Read more about the traffic shift.

Travel Impacts

N. Washington St. Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

N. Washington St. Outbound:: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Once the temporary bridge is opened, two inbound and one outbound travel lanes will always be available.

Description of Scheduled Work

In the week of July 12, completion of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge and fender system.

In the week of July 19, demolition of the old bridge including prep work, equipment staging, and barrier installments.

Work Hours

Daytime (6:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.) for general work.

Starting on Monday, 7/20, during the daytime in continuous two shifts (6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.) crews will work to demolish the current bridge.

Work That Has Been Completed

Installation of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge, drainage work, and installation of the fender system.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and cyclists: The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. By the end of the July 17th traffic shift onto the temporary bridge, pedestrians will shift from the harbor-side sidewalk to the locks-side sidewalk. Please be on the lookout for wayfinding signs that will direct pedestrians safely during the traffic shift and bridge demolition.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

