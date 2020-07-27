Monday’s Brief: Heat Emergency, BPL To-Go, Condominium Conversion Protections, HIIT by Healthworks

Today is Monday, July 27 and with a heat emergency in effect, the city is designating Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers as cooling centers today and tomorrow from 9AM to 5PM to escape the heat, read more on Boston25news.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

North End Library Joins BPL To-Go Program. With BPL To Go, library card and e-card holders can “order” books, DVDs, and CDs by placing holds via: bpl.org, the new BPL To Go iPhone app, or phone at 617-536-5400. Patrons will be able to safely pick up their items — much like picking up takeout from a restaurant — and return items using designated bins, see additional details here.

10:00AM City Council Virtual Working Session on Condominium Conversion Protections. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at boston.gov/city-council-tv. It will also be re-broadcast at a later date on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964. Public Testimony Members of the public are cordially invited to watch this hearing via live stream, but there will be no public comment period, see additional details here.

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

Notable News:

After the city announced the return of ticketing on street-sweeping days, residents have flooded the 311 complaints urging the city to reconsider given the current social distancing asks and continued stay at home orders for most, read more on Universal Hub.

Tuesday, July 28

10:00AM Hearing reading Boston Police overtime. A hearing regarding Boston Police overtime. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Kenzie Bok, and the sponsors are Councilors Kenzie Bok, Andrea Campbell, and Matt O’Malley. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email (below) and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane Pac Committee Email: ccc.wm@boston.gov Staff Email: shane.pac@boston.gov Staff Telephone:617-635-2435 Re-broadcast on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

12:00PM Community Preservation Act Info Session. Learn about the CPA application process on Tuesdays in July from 12:00-1:00 PM. You’ll have an opportunity to ask questions and brainstorm your projects and ideas. RVSP to Thadine.Brown@boston.gov, see additional details here.

Wednesday, July 29

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Italian Edition. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! virtual cooking series, a collaboration of OLDWAYS, Age-Friendly Boston & Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. oin Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

