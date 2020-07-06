Monday’s Brief: Fourth of July Illegal Fireworks, Week of Violence in Boston

Today is Monday, July 6 and Boston experienced an explosive holiday weekend with many illegal fireworks being set off across the City, read more here.

Notable News

Last week, multiple incidents of nonfatal shootings, nonfatal stabbings, and homicides were reported in a week of violence for the City of Boston, read more on MassLive.com.

Fireworks Over North End

Wednesday, July 8

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Irish Heritage. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park, OLDWAYS, and Age-Friendly Boston for a special virtual program of Celebrating What Unites Us! for a session featuring Irish heritage recipes from Andrea Feeney, co-founder of Boston Bakeology.

Thursday, July 9

1:00PM Hearing on the Status of College and University Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020. A hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic. Public testimony is being accepted and can be mailed, emailed, or offered virtually. To gain access to the link for the hearing and instructions for testifying, send an email to shane.pac@boston.gov.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: “First Reformed” (2017; Rated R). Join the BPL in a virtual discussion of the film “First Reformed”, a film where the pastor of a small church finds his life spiraling out of control following an interaction with an environmental activist and his pregnant wife. The film can be viewed here before joining the Zoom meeting. Register for the meeting by emailing cabbott@bpl.org.

