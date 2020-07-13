Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Encore Reopens to Public, Fitness Studios Open, Some Remain Closed, HIIT by Healthworks, Neighborhood Council Meeting

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Monday, July 13 and while some fitness studios are allowed to open today as Phase 3 begins, several are continuing to remain closed given restrictions, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

7:00PM North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Meeting. The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom. View the agenda here. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88100329203?pwd=MVl1WUZqN0MyRmlOU3Vack1MOEVLZz09 Meeting ID: 881 0032 9203
Password: 591524

Notable News:

Encore Boston Casino Reopens to the Public

Encore Boston Harbor reopened its doors yesterday for the first time since March with a new reconfigured setup to help patrons adhere to social distancing guidelines as Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan commences, read more on NBC Boston.

Sundays on the Greenway:

View this post on Instagram

Sunday in the city

A post shared by Ashley Keenan (@ashleypkeenan) on

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, July 14

6:30PM FOCCP Meeting on Zoom. The FOCCP July monthly meeting will be held via Zoom. City Councilor Lydia Edwards is the guest speaker. 
All FOCCP members can join us by video or by phone. On Monday, July 13, we will email all FOCCP members, for whom we have an email address, the Zoom video link and, for those who prefer to call in, we’ll include the phone number. The invitation will be sent to everyone who has joined or renewed their membership in FOCCP in 2020, see additional details and sign up online here.

Wednesday, July 15

5:30PM Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update. Now, as ever, The Greenway is here for the community as an oasis of beauty and joy. Please join us for Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update, where the Conservancy’s leadership will share behind-the-scenes stories of the fascinating work of our talented staff and the latest updates on The Greenway’s art, horticulture, fountains, food trucks, drinkeries, markets, and more, see additional details here.

6:00PM Public Meeting on Potential N. Washington St. Outbound Bus Lane. The City of Boston and MBTA are partnering on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street. In order to facilitate better northbound bus service, they are investigating a potential outbound bus lane. This lane would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. A virtual public meeting will provide residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on the bus lane, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Book Discussion Club: Mumbo Jumbo. Mumbo Jumbo is Ishmael Reed’s brilliantly satiric deconstruction of Western civilization, a racy and uproarious commentary on our society. In it, Reed, one of our preeminent African-American authors, mixes portraits of historical figures and fictional characters with sound bites on subjects ranging from ragtime to Greek philosophy. Cited by literary critic Harold Bloom as one of the five hundred most significant books in the Western canon, Mumbo Jumbo is a trenchant and often biting look at black-white relations throughout history, from a keen observer of our culture. The book is available through Hoopla digital with your BPL card (or eCard): https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/11549933 . Discussion will be held via Zoom. An invite will be emailed to you. Register by emailing jhawes@bpl.org

From the Community:

New Outdoor Preschool At Waterfront Park (CC Park)

Boston Outdoor Preschool Network is a nonprofit early childhood program committed to place-based learning and play. We are an inspired team of teachers with experience in public, private, and Montessori schools, who are thrilled to give children the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive outdoors, continue reading.   

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: Passover at Sundown, One in Three Homeless Tests Positive, Friends from a Distance

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Wednesday, April 8 and David Ortiz once again has a message for the city of Boston during these difficult times “We have been down before, but we know how to bounce back”, read more on Masslive.com. Here’s what else you need to know for today… Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday, April 8, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: Parking Meter Rate Increase, Best of Boston 2019, Yoga-Lates, Student Worker Hearing, Friends of Cutillo Park Reception, Adventures at Sea, Strawberry Moon

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Thursday, June 27 and Boston Magazine has released its list of the best restaurants around the city in their Best of Boston 2019 list, see additional details on Boston.com. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 10:30AM Yoga-Lates by Age Strong Commission. Stop by the North End Park for Yoga-Lates. See Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs Featured

Thursday’s Brief: Harvard & MIT Sue Immigration Authorities, Hearing on College & University Reopening Plans, BPL Virtual Film Discussion

Posted on Author Alyssa Nations

Today is Thursday, July 9 and here’s a joke from local comedy writer Ben Alper: “New England Aquarium plans to reopen on July 16 with new safety measures. Employees are still arguing over who will fit the shark with a mask.” Here’s what else you need to know for today… 1:00PM Hearing on the Status of Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply