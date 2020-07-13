Monday’s Brief: Encore Reopens to Public, Fitness Studios Open, Some Remain Closed, HIIT by Healthworks, Neighborhood Council Meeting

Today is Monday, July 13 and while some fitness studios are allowed to open today as Phase 3 begins, several are continuing to remain closed given restrictions, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

7:00PM North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Meeting. The North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom. View the agenda here. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88100329203?pwd=MVl1WUZqN0MyRmlOU3Vack1MOEVLZz09 Meeting ID: 881 0032 9203

Password: 591524

Notable News:

Encore Boston Harbor reopened its doors yesterday for the first time since March with a new reconfigured setup to help patrons adhere to social distancing guidelines as Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan commences, read more on NBC Boston.

Sundays on the Greenway:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, July 14

6:30PM FOCCP Meeting on Zoom. The FOCCP July monthly meeting will be held via Zoom. City Councilor Lydia Edwards is the guest speaker.

All FOCCP members can join us by video or by phone. On Monday, July 13, we will email all FOCCP members, for whom we have an email address, the Zoom video link and, for those who prefer to call in, we’ll include the phone number. The invitation will be sent to everyone who has joined or renewed their membership in FOCCP in 2020, see additional details and sign up online here.

Wednesday, July 15

5:30PM Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update. Now, as ever, The Greenway is here for the community as an oasis of beauty and joy. Please join us for Your Summer on The Greenway: A Live Update, where the Conservancy’s leadership will share behind-the-scenes stories of the fascinating work of our talented staff and the latest updates on The Greenway’s art, horticulture, fountains, food trucks, drinkeries, markets, and more, see additional details here.

6:00PM Public Meeting on Potential N. Washington St. Outbound Bus Lane. The City of Boston and MBTA are partnering on potential bus lane improvements to North Washington Street. In order to facilitate better northbound bus service, they are investigating a potential outbound bus lane. This lane would not impact existing parking or the bike lane. A virtual public meeting will provide residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on the bus lane, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Book Discussion Club: Mumbo Jumbo. Mumbo Jumbo is Ishmael Reed’s brilliantly satiric deconstruction of Western civilization, a racy and uproarious commentary on our society. In it, Reed, one of our preeminent African-American authors, mixes portraits of historical figures and fictional characters with sound bites on subjects ranging from ragtime to Greek philosophy. Cited by literary critic Harold Bloom as one of the five hundred most significant books in the Western canon, Mumbo Jumbo is a trenchant and often biting look at black-white relations throughout history, from a keen observer of our culture. The book is available through Hoopla digital with your BPL card (or eCard): https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/11549933 . Discussion will be held via Zoom. An invite will be emailed to you. Register by emailing jhawes@bpl.org.

From the Community:

Boston Outdoor Preschool Network is a nonprofit early childhood program committed to place-based learning and play. We are an inspired team of teachers with experience in public, private, and Montessori schools, who are thrilled to give children the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive outdoors, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.