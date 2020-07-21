Mirabella Pool Opens July 22, Swim Slot Registration Required

The BCYF Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street in Boston’s North End will be open to City of Boston residents starting Wednesday, July 22.

Individuals enjoy the Mirabella Pool, August 2018.

New protocols will be in place due to COVID-19 that include registering for a swim time slot, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when not in the water. Sign up for a pool session here.

Each session is 90 minutes. The sessions are: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Please be advised that pre-registration is only available 24 hours in advance. Therefore, you will not be permitted to register days or weeks in advance.

This year there are no lap swimming hours and there is no fee. See all the new guidelines below.

Visitors must register for a swim time slot; walk-ins will not be allowed. If a person other than yourself is supervising your child(ren) such as nanny or babysitter, they also need to register.

Pool capacity has been reduced to less than 40 percent capacity, 75 people per session.

Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day’s sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session is half over, whichever comes first. Registration is now open.

When registering for a session, visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. The screening questions will be asked again when checking to the pool for the registered session.

Sessions will be 90 minutes and visitors are asked to register for and attend one session per day. If visitors register for more than one session per day, BCYF reserves the right to cancel their registration if there is a waitlist of individuals looking to attend.

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur at opening and closing, and between each swim session.

Visitors must come dressed to swim as locker rooms/changing areas will be closed. Restrooms (if access is required) can be accessed through a locker room, but visitors cannot use the lockers or changing area.

Face coverings (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn at all times when not in the water.

Swimming lessons, which would require close physical contact, will not be offered.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required for all individuals outside of a household group and applies to deck areas, bathrooms, wading areas, the water and the pool deck.

Children under 8 need an adult in the water with them.

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

The BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown will also be open starting Wednesday, July 22. Both pools will operate seven days a week through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Read more at boston.gov/departments/boston-centers-youth-families/summer-programs-and-events-bcyf