Health & Environment

Message From NEW Health: Protect Yourself From Mosquito Borne Diseases

Posted on Author Nathan MerlanComment(0)

West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are two mosquito borne diseases found in Massachusetts. They are spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito. It is rare to find EEE in MA, but there are outbreaks every 10-20 years. The latest outbreak began in 2019. WNV has been found in MA every year since 2000.

To protect yourself from mosquito borne diseases:

  • Be sure to use insect repellent when outside. Be sure the repellent contains DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin.
  • Limit your time outdoors between dusk and dawn. This is the time that mosquitos are most active.
  • When you are outdoors, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and socks.
  • Check that your window and door screens don’t have holes in them.
  • Items that collect water such as flower pots, birdbaths, and garbage cans should be emptied of water at least once a week.
  • If you are bitten by a mosquito and develop any of the following symptoms, call your health care provider. Symptoms are high fever, confusion, severe headache, stiff neck, or eyes become sensitive to light.

For more information about mosquito borne diseases, go to:

www.bphc.org/whatwedo/infectious-diseases/Infectious-Diseases-A-to-Z/Pages/Mosquito-Borne-Illness.aspx

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Community Food & Drink Health & Environment Photos & Videos Schools

“Taste of the North End” Presents Checks to Neighborhood Charities

Posted on Author Matt Conti

It was a night of charitable giving on Tuesday as Taste of the North End celebrated with its supporters and community groups that benefit from TONE’s fundraising. Donato Frattaroli hosted the evening at Lucia Ristorante and credited the North End restaurants, cafes and food/drink suppliers that take part in the annual Taste of the North Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Health & Environment

North End Waterfront Health Combats Isolation Lows During the Easter Holiday

Posted on Author Nathan Merlan

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health is combating COVID-19 in a unique way. The health center hosted a competition among its staff who sought to find the most creative Easter bonnet. “Everybody at the health center has been working hard over these past several weeks,” said CEO Jim Luisi. “With the continued isolation, most of them Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Health & Environment People

NEW Health Names North End Resident Jason Aluia to Health Center Board Chair

Posted on Author NEW Health

North End Community Health Committee Inc. has named a new chair to its consumer board of directors. D/B/A North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) Jason Aluia was elected to the position at the organization’s monthly board meeting on September 18 and assumed his role on October 1, succeeding former Board Chair, Alan Hobbs. Mr. Aluia Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply