Message From NEW Health: Protect Yourself From Mosquito Borne Diseases

West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are two mosquito borne diseases found in Massachusetts. They are spread after being bitten by an infected mosquito. It is rare to find EEE in MA, but there are outbreaks every 10-20 years. The latest outbreak began in 2019. WNV has been found in MA every year since 2000.

To protect yourself from mosquito borne diseases:

Be sure to use insect repellent when outside. Be sure the repellent contains DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Limit your time outdoors between dusk and dawn. This is the time that mosquitos are most active.

When you are outdoors, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants, and socks.

Check that your window and door screens don’t have holes in them.

Items that collect water such as flower pots, birdbaths, and garbage cans should be emptied of water at least once a week.

If you are bitten by a mosquito and develop any of the following symptoms, call your health care provider. Symptoms are high fever, confusion, severe headache, stiff neck, or eyes become sensitive to light.

For more information about mosquito borne diseases, go to:

www.bphc.org/whatwedo/infectious-diseases/Infectious-Diseases-A-to-Z/Pages/Mosquito-Borne-Illness.aspx