July 4th Flyover Brings Air Force Squadrons to Boston [Photos]

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Boston on Saturday afternoon as part of the July 4th “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.” The Thunderbirds were followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

The flyover began in Boston and then proceeded to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, before joining other aircraft over Washington D.C. to celebrate the 244th birthday of the USA, according to a news release from the Dept. of Defense.

Community

Reader Poll: Which Boston Fourth Of July Event Are You Most Excited For?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

The Fourth of July is an exciting time in Boston with many local North End traditions as well as city-wide activities. Which event is at the top of your holiday weekend to-do list?

Featured Health & Environment Photos & Videos

National Guard F-15 Eagles Flyover Mass. General Hospital [Video & Photos]

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The Massachusetts National Guard F-15 Eagles flew over Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) on Wednesday afternoon as part of the #MassSalutes flyover in appreciation for medical workers dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts & Culture

Photo Gallery: July 4th in Boston

Posted on Author Matt Conti

July 4th began with official celebrations and a parade of marching units from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House. The Declaration of Independence was read by Captain Commanding Domenic Previte of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company at the Old State House balcony, from which the Declaration of Independence was first read to Bostonians in

