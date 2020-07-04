July 4th Flyover Brings Air Force Squadrons to Boston [Photos]





U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Boston on Saturday afternoon as part of the July 4th “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.” The Thunderbirds were followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.





The flyover began in Boston and then proceeded to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, before joining other aircraft over Washington D.C. to celebrate the 244th birthday of the USA, according to a news release from the Dept. of Defense.