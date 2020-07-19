Kids & Families

In-Person Summer Programming at the Nazzaro Center Begins July 22

Mayor Walsh recently announced in-person summer youth programming for Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF). See below for the schedule for the BCYF Nazzaro in the North End.

Please note that the Nazzaro Center will NOT be taking registrations at the center. You must visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer to register your child. 

Programs are free of charge, one hour long, and not a summer camp. Therefore, you can bring your child to the center no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled program and you MUST pick up your child sharply at the end of the program. We do not have “back to back” programming so you must be on site at the conclusion of their class.

Note that classes on Monday, July 20 at the Nazzaro Center have been canceled.

Some quick public health guidelines you must adhere to:

  • Masks must be worn at all times. This will be strictly enforced so please talk to your children about this prior to registering;
  • Must maintain 6ft of social distancing at all times;
  • No more than 10 individuals per class;
  • Classes will be conducted outside as often a possible, weather permitting.

Programs will end on Friday, August 14.

Read more and register at Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer. The free programs will be held both remotely and in person at BCYF community centers across the city. A wide variety of options are available, including arts and computer activities, recreational programs, virtual field trips, workshops, and more. At this time, BCYF centers and indoor pools will be available only for youth during registered in-person summer programming, following public health guidelines.

