Featured Government

Hotel Rooms Become Gathering Spots, Putting Staff and Other Guests at Risk

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) proposed support to hotel employees in daily sanitization of hotel rooms during the ongoing pandemic at the Boston City Council weekly meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) proposed the City Council offer support to hotel workers for daily sanitization of guest rooms during the weekly City Council on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

Under Governor Charlie Baker’s safety standards for hotels, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of common areas and other high transit spaces are required. Councilor Edwards argued that guest rooms should also be treated as “common areas” subjected to daily sanitization in an effort to protect guests and staff.

“The fact is the hotel industry has changed,” stated Councilor Edwards. “People are staying in their rooms longer. They’re actually congregating and having parties and inviting people over to their hotel rooms versus using the conference rooms or other common areas throughout the hotels or throughout the complex.”

According to Councilor Edwards, Boston hotel workers have noticed an increase in guests congregating in their hotel rooms while public gatherings at restaurants and other meeting areas remain limited.

The concern is that, as the Commonwealth continues to reopen, tourism and returning students will begin to occupy the City’s hotels. Without daily sanitization practices in place for guest rooms, the risk of contracting COVID-19 becomes a greater threat to hotel staff and guests.

“Our hotel workers, they deserve better than this and our hoteliers know better than this,” criticized Councilor Michael Flaherty (At-Large).

Councilor Ed Flynn (District 2) said hotel operators are being “cute” in their dealings with the current pandemic as a way to save money by not appropriately protecting its employees.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Announcements Government

Councilor Edwards Announces Hire of Jesse Purvis as Director of Policy

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, representing District One (North End, East Boston, and Charlestown), has announced the hire of Jesse Purvis as the new Director of Policy in her office. Purvis joins the office after graduating from UMass Law where he served as a Public Interest Law Fellow and founder of the school’s local chapter Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Real Estate

Boston Officials Approve 88NOWA Hotel on North Washington Street

Posted on Author Matt Conti

LIMAC Realty LLC’s plan to build a 64-key, 14-story hotel at 88 N. Washington St. in the North End was approved last week at the Boston Planning & Development Agency board meeting. The proposed hotel project structure will be 128 feet tall, occupy 36,000 sq. feet and cost $16.5 million to develop. Community feedback resulted in a reduction Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Government

Differences Highlighted at Boston Neighborhoods City Councilor-at-Large Candidates Forum (Video)

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Differing views became apparent at a forum among City Councilor-at-Large candidates on issues including neighborhood schools, busing, the Shadow Bill, taxes, casinos, university expansion, the PILOT program and reform of the Boston Redevelopment Authority. A key issue where candidate views diverged significantly was school busing and giving more neighborhood students priority to attend schools within Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply