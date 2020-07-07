Fitness Classes Return to the Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has announced their 2020 Greenway Fitness Series. Typically started in May, the series was postponed due to COVID-19. This summer’s program, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield, will feature a combination of in person and virtual classes.

Photo courtesy of the Greenway Conservancy.

In person classes began on The Greenway on July 5, 2020. Participants are required to wear a face covering as well as sign-up in advance due to capacity restrictions to accommodate social distancing.

Instructors will no longer use equipment with shared touch surfaces, such as hand-held weights, and will instead offer more exercises that will incorporate the use of one’s own body weight. Participants should bring their own mat for select classes. Instructors will make hand sanitizer available.

This year’s lineup includes the following:

Mondays

Zumba by the Wang YMCA, 6-7p, August 3-September 31, Chin Park

HIIT by Healthworks, 5:30-6:30p, July 6-August 31, Rowes Wharf Lawn

Tuesdays

Social Boston Sports Cornhole League, 6:00p-8:00p, Session 2: July 28-September 8, Milk Street

Wednesdays

TRAIN by B/SPOKE, 5:30-6:30p, July 8-August 26, Dewey Square Lawn

EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober, 6-7p, July 22, July 29, August 26, September 23, Rowes Wharf Lawn

Thursdays

Social Boston Sports Cornhole League, 6:00p-8:00p, Session 2: July 30-September 10, India Street

Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga, 1:00-2:00p, July 9-30, Milk Street

Saturdays

Tango in the Park by Ultimate Tango (Virtual), 6:30-9:30p, July 11

Labyrinth Walking Series by Armenian Heritage Park (Virtual), 9:00-9:45a, July 25, and August 22, Armenian Heritage Park

Cardio by TRILLFIT, 11:00a-12:00p, July 18, August 8, August 29, Rowes Wharf Lawn

“FIGHT THE POWER” Boxing Bootcamp by TRILLFIT, 11:00a-12:00p, August 1, August 22, Rowes Wharf Lawn

SCULPT by TRILLFIT, 11:00a-12:00p, July 25, August 15, Rowes Wharf Lawn

Additional workouts on Dewey Square

Read more at www.rosekennedygreenway.org/2020-summer-fitness-on-the-greenway/.