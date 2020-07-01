Faneuil Hall Marketplace Reopens

A vendor prepares his pushcart for reopening. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

Boston’s historic Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall Marketplace reopened on Wednesday, July 1st to kick off its summer season. Many retailers, pushcart merchants, kiosks, and eateries welcomed back locals and tourists alike as Massachusetts continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Boston’s historic Quincy Market reopened to the public on Wednesday, July 1st. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

The popular tourist destination suspended their operations during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but over half of the marketplace’s vendors returned to operation on Wednesday morning.

The food colonnade at Quincy Market reopened to begin serving customers. Outdoor dining areas have been set up for visitors to enjoy and indoor dining has opened at limited capacity.

Directional markers can now be found around the marketplace to assist with social distancing. There is various posted signage around Quincy Market signaling specific doors as exit or entrance only.

Customers are required to wear face coverings and are encouraged to remain six feet apart when visiting.







Faneuil Hall Marketplace has also changed its operating hours for the month of July. The new hours are Monday through Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday through Saturday 10am-8pm, and Sunday 11am-6pm. However, some restaurants and individual stores may open and close later.

Violin Viiv performs for Quincy Market visitors on Wednesday, July 1st, during the marketplace’s reopening event. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

As part of the special reopening event, street musicians Ryan LaPerle and Violin Viiv performed in the marketplace for visitors.

For more information about Faneuil Hall Marketplace’s reopening and certain businesses’ hours, visit here.