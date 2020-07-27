Elected Officials Discuss North End Projects; Homelessness in the Neighborhood; Cocktails To-Go; Police Reform Legislation

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) hosted a virtual joint meeting to hear updates from local elected officials. Follow along with the video or find it summarized below.

Councilor Lydia Edwards (District 1) provided updates about North End improvements that were included in the City’s FY21 budget and other important information for the neighborhood.

Foster Street parking lot was included in the budget to be repaved.

The new captain for District A-1, Robert Ciccolo, was announced this week.

Councilor Edwards urged residents to continue filing complaints regarding Airbnbs in the North End. The City has invested additional resources in addressing the concerns of Airbnbs throughout Boston.

She discussed her reasoning behind voting for the FY21 budget, stating she didn’t feel it was right to further negotiate the budget when the funds needed for her district were there. She recently proposed a charter amendment to the City Council that would give councilors equal budgetary power. If approved, voters will be able to vote on the amendment in the 2021 election.

Alongside Councilor Michelle Wu (At-Large) and Julia Mejia (At-Large), Councilor Edwards has proposed a system that would provide an unarmed community response system for non-violent emergencies and serve as an alternative to 911.

A resident brought up an apparent disparity between restaurants’ allotted outdoor spaces. Councilor Edwards stated that the program was rushed out to save the industry and will therefore be subjected to “growing pains” for some time.

Another resident suggested posting additional signage around the North End to remind visitors that masks are required in public. Councilor Edwards agreed it was an excellent suggestion that she would look into more.

The Harbor Garage redevelopment project recently started back up. Developers are expected to submit their proposal soon. Councilor Edwards stated she was cautiously waiting on that, expressing concerns about the project’s transparency.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George (At-Large) asked residents to call 311 or Pine Street Inn to acquire services for the homeless in the neighborhood. During the pandemic, several colleges in the area provided their dormitories as housing to allow the homeless to socially distance. Pine Street Inn recently signed a new lease which will allow them to begin housing the individuals currently staying in the Suffolk University dorms.

Senator Joe Boncore provided updates on Massachusetts’s budget and recent legislature passed by the Senate.