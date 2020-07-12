Boston’s Museums & Fitness Centers Reopen Next Week, Data Continues Positive Trend for Reopening [COVID-19 Weekly Update]

There were eleven new COVID-19 cases this week in the Downtown, North End, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay neighborhoods, according to the Boston Public Health Commission’s weekly report through July 9th. The total number of cases for the downtown neighborhoods stands at 497, a rate of 89.2 per 10,000 residents. The number of Emergency Department visits for COVID-19-like-illness rose from 1.8% from the prior week to 2.5% this week.

Currently, Boston has 13,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 159 new cases this week according to Boston’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The total number of deaths stand at 715. Mayor Marty Walsh stated that the data trends are still on track to continue with the City’s reopening plans, despite a spike in cases for the Commonwealth on Wednesday, July 8th. 71% of coronavirus patients have recovered in the City.

Boston joins the rest of the Commonwealth in Phase III on Monday, July 13th. Casinos, museums, fitness centers, and movie theaters are allowed to reopen next week. The reopening of these businesses will require face coverings, social distancing, and limited capacity along with other restrictions. Here are the cultural institutions that have thus far announced their reopening and when:

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: July 15

July 15 New England Aquarium : July 16

: July 16 Institute of Contemporary Art: July 16

July 16 Old North Church and Historic Site: July 16

July 16 Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum: July 17

July 17 Museum of Science: July 26

Massachusetts currently has 105,290 total confirmed positive cases and 5,820 presumptive cases according to the most recent data. There were 1,772 new COVID-19 cases reported this week with 498 of those being probable cases. There have been 8,296 total deaths with 164 new deaths among confirmed and presumptive cases.