Boston City Group, Inc. Sells 11 Bartlett Place

Boston, MA:   11 Bartlett Place, a Turn-key 4-Unit Apartment building in the heart of the Boston’s North End was sold on July 14, 2020 for $2,250,000.  

Boston City Group, Inc.’s Caroline Ligotti, Emily McGranaghan and Linda Redeker, brokers at Coldwell Banker on Boylston Street, represented the Seller.

Originally built in 1899 and substantially renovated in 2007, 11 Bartlett Place is located in the center of the North End on a private way directly off of Salem Street. The 2,966 sf, 4-story building features three large 1-Bedroom Units, a 1+ First & ground duplex unit with a private outdoor patio.  The Building is also home to a penthouse with a private roof-deck and gorgeous views of Boston’s Skyline.  All units include in-unit washer/dryers, renovated open kitchens with gas ranges, wide-surface granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, high ceilings and recessed lighting. The prior ownership had both maintained and enhanced the building’s 2007 renovation.

The demand for North End Multi-Family buildings among investors and condominium developers is particularly intense within Boston’s Downtown.  As Boston’s oldest neighborhood, the North End not only carries great historical significance, but also abundant charm, family legacies, character and modern convenience.  The Waterfront, Financial District and Seaport District are all within immediate walking distance and the neighborhood is flanked by multiple MBTA Subway stations and Harbor Ferries. With these high-in-demand factors have also come high barriers to entry, and acceleration of both rents and sale prices per square foot in recent years.

Boston City Group, Inc. also recently brokered the sale of 262 Friend Street in North Station for $4.5M.  The BCG Team specializes in sourcing and brokering commercial and multi-family investments, and urban development opportunities throughout Greater Boston and the New England, New York and Washington DC metro areas.

