Years in Waiting, New Trees Planted on Cross Street

For at least 7 years, the stretch of Cross Street between Fulton and North Streets has been literally a dead zone with dead trees. This week, new trees were finally planted, spotted by David Goggins.

The previous trees were removed over a year ago, and residents have been asking when they might be replanted. At the June 2019 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting, Greenway Conservancy Executive Director Jesse Brackenbury explained the complicated story with the sidewalks along the neighborhoods that border the Greenway. One thing is for sure, many local residents are happy to see the return of the trees!

At one point, the trees were so dead, they were actually painted as “art”.