What’s the 311? Thacher St. Noise Complaints, Public Disturbance on Hanover St., Jackson Ave. Damaged Sign, Tree Trimming Needed at DeFilippo Park

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, ” Extremely loud booms coming from general area in North End.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on Monday, June 8, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Fireworks are illegal in the state of MA and should be reported to the police directly. For future reference, this app is for non-emergency, non-crime related city service requests. 9-1-1 should always be called for something like this.”

This 311 user writes, “On Hanover Street in the North End in front of the St Leonard Church as church services are getting out. Right now, there is a homeless man in a NE patriots jersey, long grey hair, wheeling a suitcase with umbrellas all over it. He has appeared in the north end over the past month and is constantly harassing people, swearing, directing traffic, mumbling, and is seemingly high, drunk, or mentally disturbed. Panhandling is increasing in the north end community. We want this guy gone now!”

This 311 user says, “The sign is only held on with one fastener. A strong wind will pull it off.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, June 7, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “A couple of neighborhood gentleman have been beautifying DeFilippo Park in the North End. These trees are a little dead was wondering if the city could come trim the trees thank you.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!