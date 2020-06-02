What’s the 311? Illegal Dumping on Endicott St., Property Protection Concerns

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Illegal dumping. Somebody is dumping home appliances and remodeling debris in front of our property at 219, 223 Endicott Street in the North End. We don’t know who it is or where they are bringing this debris from. They are intentionally dumping it in front of us and not their own property.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, May 31, 2020 and was closed on Monday, June 1, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. No evidence found from dumping appliances.”

This 311 user writes, “It’s time to better protect tax payer property. It’s also time to stop restricting police and allow them to arrest more people. Let the police wear protective gear and stop worrying about political optics. Send police to downtown & Back Bay for as long as needed. Take control. If not, it’s just a matter of time before businesses and people who live in the City will leave for good and it’s just a matter to time until there is complete anarchy.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The case was submitted, opened and closed on Monday, June 1, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Thank you for sharing your comments and concerns. We thank you for your feedback on how we can improve the City of Boston and taking the time to contact the Mayor. We have recorded your concerns and they will be reviewed by the Mayor’s Policy Team. Please feel free to reach out with any further questions or concerns by calling Boston 311.”

