What’s the 311? Graffiti at Cutillo and Dog Parks, Fireworks, Helicopters, Social Distancing

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

Graffiti in the swing set area of Cutillo Park off of Morton St in North End. Same “tagging” that was found in the RUFF dog park this morning.

The original 311 post can be viewed here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, June 28, 2020 and was closed on Monday, June 29, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. Graffiti was removed.”

This 311 user says, “I need to know what to do about groups of young people gathering on rooftops without masks. At 46 N Bennet St in the North End there are 10-15 people a handful of nights a week not wearing masks and not social distancing. I know the police are managing a lot right now, but is this something that should be happening?”

The original 311 post can be viewed here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, June 28, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“Fireworks going off in the north end for yet another night. At 9:45pm on a Wednesday.” The original 311 post can be viewed here.

Response: Case Closed. Case Noted. The service request has been sent to the Boston Police Dept. Fireworks are illegal in the state of MA and should be reported to the police directly. For future reference, something like this should never be reported on this app. This is for non-emergency, non-crime related city service requests. 9-1-1 should always be called for something like this.

From 311: “NBC helicopters and other news outlets need to stop hovering over the north end! Marty Walsh, this is worse than the god damn fireworks! We know, we know. Hanover street looks different now that people can dine. Send camera crews on the ground. There is no reason to hover over the north end for long periods of time. Enough!”

The original 311 post can be viewed here. It was opened on June 23, 2020 and remains open as of this writing.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!