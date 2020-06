The Wharf District Council will host their June meeting on Tuesday, June 16 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom. See the full agenda and Zoom login information posted below.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82197608136?pwd=ckVLWDY1aTlvaDlJSDNSdE8zb21IUT09

Meeting ID: 821 9760 8136

Password: 466781

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,82197608136#,,1#,466781# US (Germantown)

+13126266799,,82197608136#,,1#,466781# US (Chicago)