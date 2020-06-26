Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Outdoor Dining Inspections, Free Parking for Some Residents, North End COVID Testing, Multiple 311 Reports for Fireworks, Unarmed Community Response System, Mask Commentary

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured businesses, health, parking, government, fireworks, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

City To Do Random Inspections Of North End’s Outdoor Dining

North End restaurants will now be subjected to random inspections after the licensing board received dozens of complaints about the recent “Cafe Zones” throughout the neighborhood. Among other things, inspectors will be looking for six feet between tables and restaurants staying within their allotted outdoor dining space. Read more here.

Free Parking For Hanover And Salem St. Residents Impacted By New Cafe Zones

Residents who have been impacted due to the loss of parking from the temporary extension of licensed premise onto outdoor space, also known as Cafe Seating / Cafe Zones are eligible for a free parking space at the Government Center Garage. Read more here.

NEW Health To Offer COVID-19 Testing In The North End

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health will begin offering COVID-19 testing to North End residents in the Nazzaro Center parking lot beginning June 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Testing will be conducted twice a week each Tuesday and Thursday until it is determined that additional testing days are required. Read more here.

What’s The 311? City Is Fireworks Warzone, Social Distancing Concerns, Looking For Trash Barrel

This week’s 311 highlights featured many complaints about fireworks being set off in and around the neighborhood, as well as concerns about social distancing. Read more here.

City Councilors Propose Unarmed Community Response System For Non-Violent Emergencies

City Councilors Lydia Edwards (District 1), Michelle Wu (At-Large), and Julia Mejia (At-Large) have proposed a system that would direct non-violent emergency 911 calls away from law enforcement and toward a public safety response team. Read more here and read an editorial from Councilor Edwards on the topic here.

Editor’s Choice

Commentary: Please Wear A Mask

Local resident Iolanda Volpe shares a commentary urging people to continue wearing masks. “COVID-19 unexpectedly rendered people in their sixties and older a vulnerable demographic,” she says “Physically, emotionally, and financially.” Read more here.

