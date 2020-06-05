Weekly Top Reads: Protests & Looters, Graduation Parade, Real Estate Sales, New Neighborhood Council Members, Pop-Up COVID Testing Site

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured protests, police reports, local celebrations, real estate, community groups, healthcare, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Thousands of protestors marched in mostly peaceful protests last weekend joining in the nationwide calls for justice after the death of George Floyd. Shortly after 9pm on Sunday night, protesters and police began to clash in the Downtown Crossing, and then continuing toward the Boston Common, Chinatown and Back Bay areas. Read more here.

Boston Latin School Graduate Calvin Szulc with family

A rolling Class of 2020 Graduation Parade was held on Saturday morning to recognize Boston North End seniors who have missed their formal ceremonies this year. Organized by State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, dozens of vehicles made their way through the streets stopping at the homes of over 20 graduates. Read more and see photos here.

At about 9:19 PM on Monday, June 1, Boston Police officers made two arrests of potential looters, according to BPDNews.com, resulting in the recovery of multiple bricks and burglarious tools in the area of 160 State Street Downtown. Read more here.

Every month NorthEndWatefront.com shares the real estate closings from the previous month, compiled by CL Waterfront Properties. See the selling details for fourteen North End and Waterfront properties from the month of May here.

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) recently announced six new members, each who will serve a two-year term as part of the volunteer community organization. Learn more about the newly appointed/re-appointed members. These introductions will also be part of the June NEWNC meeting on Monday, June 8. See the agenda.

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health opened a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Villa Michelangelo senior housing facility in the North End on May 28. The testing site came to fruition after multiple residents of the senior housing facility tested positive for COVID-19. NEW Health sprang into action making plans for the pop-up testing site. Read more here.