Weekly Top Reads: Columbus Statue Beheaded, Outdoor Dining Begins, Dolce Cafe Liquor License, Peaceful Protests, 311 Reports, Opera in the Streets

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured vandalism, restaurants and businesses, continued protests, arts, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

The head of Christopher Columbus was torn off overnight Tuesday from the statue in the namesake park on the waterfront. With the likelihood of additional vandalism, Mayor Walsh announced at a press conference that the remaining body will be removed from the foundation and placed in a city warehouse, subject to a public discussion regarding the statue’s future. Read more here.

Outdoor dining on existing patios, retail stores, childcare facilities and hotels are some of the businesses allowed to reopen as Phase II of Massachusett’s reopening plan, which began June 8. City officials installed “Cafe Zone Starting June 11” signs in front of many restaurants in the North End this past week, and outdoor dining began on Hanover and other streets on Thursday. Read more here.

Dolce Cafe, owned by DePasquale Ventures, made its case for a liquor license transfer at a virtual North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council meeting on Monday, June 8th. NEWNC was unanimous in its support with the measure passing 11-0. Read more here.

Protesters at City Hall Plaza had a defined message last Sunday afternoon calling for specific police reforms following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The 1,000+ person demonstration was peaceful with heavy presence by Boston Police and the National Guard. Read more and see photos here.

Each week, NorthEndWaterfront.com features 311 posts from the neighborhood that were recently reported. This week’s highlights included noise complaints, public disturbances, signs, and trees. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Throughout the pandemic, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hit a chord, literally, with its balcony opera performances on the Tresca 77 balcony. As the neighborhood gradually reopens, the opera singers brought their talents to the streets with “Pop-Up Opera: In the Streets of Boston’s Little Italy” showcasing highlights from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Read more and see photos here.