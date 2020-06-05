Weekend Brief: Some Restaurant Patios May Reopen Monday, Celebrating What Unites Us, Open Mic Night, Future of Attending a Sporting Event

Today is Friday, June 5 and tomorrow Gov. Baker announces if phase two of the state’s reopening plan will move forward which would mean several restaurants that are already set up for patio seating like Mare and Trattoria ll Panino in the North End could open as early as Monday, read more on Eater Boston.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. This week’s theme is vegetarian/vegan, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

As accustomed as sports fans are to going through metal detectors when going to a sporting event, they may soon become just as accustomed to going through thermal body scanners and part of preventative measure of stopping the spread of disease in the future, read more on Boston.com.

The Roma Band circa 1940s:

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

