Weekend Brief: Outdoor Dining Godsend, Celebrating What Unites Us, Celebration of Transitus of Saint Anthony of Pradua

Today is Friday, June 12 and the North End is feeling more and more like Italy now that Hanover Street and other streets have turned parking spots into dining space.

Feels like Italy! Take a look at Hanover Street in the North End. Parking spots are now restaurant patios. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/qmp9bqKJfR — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 11, 2020

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Armenian Heritage, see additional details here.

8:00PM Celebration Of The Transitus Of Saint Anthony Of Padua. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services. For those who cannot attend in person, but still wish to pray at home, the Transitus and the Mass will be live streamed on St. Leonard’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12th and at 5 p. m. on Saturday, June 13th, see additional details here.

Outdoor Dining Godsend:

Frank Pellino owns Pellino’s Ristorante in the #NorthEnd. He says shutting down streets and sidewalks for outdoor dining is a “godsend,” and he wants it to continue every summer. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/3kcblOc0De — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 11, 2020

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, June 13

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

5:00PM Saint Anthony of Padua Feast Day Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the City & Archdiocese of Boston, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services, see additional details here.

7:30PM Virtual Graduation for Boston Public Schools Students. The City of Boston will honor graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments with a virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast on WCVB Channel 5. The ceremony will be hosted by Mayor Walsh, Superintendent Cassellius and will feature Former United States Secretary of Education John King as the keynote speaker. In addition to a televised broadcast, the ceremony will also be streaming online at WCVB.com and available after the broadcast on boston.gov.

Sunday, June 14

2:00PM Rally at Christopher Columbus Park. Italian American groups are organizing a rally and march, at Christopher Columbus Park, 100 Atlantic Avenue in Boston’s North End in support of returning the statue to the park.

3:00PM Author Talk: Sonia Shah with Nassim Assefi. Author Sonia Shah will discuss her book, The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move, with Nassim Assefi, a physician, teacher, novelist, and more. Shah puts forth the argument that migration isn’t a crisis, but a lifesaving response to environmental change. See additional details and registration information here.

4:00PM Annie Lanzillotto and Joanna Clapps herman at I AM Books. In Hard Candy Annie Lanzillotto offers poems and prose of caregiving and mourning in the relationship between the poet and her mother. Pitch Roll Yaw is organized into fourteen stations each beginning with a See, Saw poem — one line of two phrases separated by a fulcrum: comma, caesura, spondee, dash, or backslash, with a quick shift in weight and change in meaning. Each station is unified by theme or form.

From the Community:

Italian American groups are organizing a rally and march on Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m., at Christopher Columbus Park, 100 Atlantic Avenue in Boston’s North End in support of returning the statue to the park, continue reading.

