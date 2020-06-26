Weekend Brief: Celebrating What Unites Us, Greenway Carousel Reopens, Labyrinth Walking

Today is Friday, June 26 and local comedy writer Ben Alper says, “The Boston Licensing Board will hold an “emergency hearing” to deal with reopened North End restaurants that are flouting the new social distancing rules. In fact, tables are so close diners are being injured by flying hand gestures.”

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is veggie/vegan, see additional details here.

11:00AM Greenway Carousel Reopens. The Greenway Carousel will reopen for the 2020 season on Friday, June 26, 2020 on a limited weekend schedule. 11am – 6pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, see additional details here.

Still wondering what may be open and what may still be closed as phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan continues? Check out a full business reopening status update on NBC Boston.

Saturday, June 27

9:00AM Labyrinth Walking: As a Self-Care Tool. In our first session Katrina Piehler, founder of Living from Center will share about the power of labyrinth walking as an opportunity to nurture a healthy relationship with yourself and an intentional, holistic approach to your self care. You’ll have a guided mindfulness/breath meditation experience during the workshop on-line and will also be invited to walk the labyrinth at the Park on your own this summer as a way to tune into your own self care, see additional details here.

11:45AM CANCELED: Opera from the Balcony at Tresca.

From the Community:

Ready to have a blast? The USS Constitution Museum is selling activity kits to make and fire an Alka-Seltzer® Cannon at home. Each kit includes printed directions, two 35mm film canisters, 8 Alka-Seltzer® tablets, and three American flag temporary tattoos. This is a great family activity to do while virtually watching USS Constitution’s 21-gun salute on July 4th, continue reading.

