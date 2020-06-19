Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Celebrate Juneteenth, What Unites Us, Nikki Stewart Appoint as Executive Director of Old North Foundation

Today is Friday, June 19 and Boston.com has pulled together a list of 10 things to do around for city to celebrate Juneteenth, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together.  Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Moroccan, see additional details here.

Notable News:

THE OLD NORTH FOUNDATION APPOINTS NIKKI STEWART AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Effective June 29th Nikki Stewart will be the Executive Direction of the Old North Foundation overseeing the Foundation’s operation and maintenance of The Old North Historic Site along with its fundraising and strategic planning activities, read more on OldNorth.com.

Silver Lining of Outdoor Seating:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, June 20

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony at Tresca. The “Opera from the Balcony at Tresca’s Table 77” series is a gift to the community from NEMPAC and Tresca as they have joined together to share the joy of music, and continue to spread calmness and positivity in Boston’s North End, every Saturday from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. during this time of social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, see additional information here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: North End Sunset Over the Zakim

Rita Pagliuca captures this golden summer sunset over the North End looking toward the Zakim Bridge.  “Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Email your best photos to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a sentence (or more) telling us about your photo. See past neighborhood photo posts.

Event Notices

Neighborhood Council Feb. 10 Agenda: 471-477 Hanover St., Office of Housing Stability, Office of Community Engagement

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. The Council will hear from Katie Forde, Operations Manager for the City’s Office of Housing Stability, and Denise Dos Santos, Office of Community Engagement. There will Read More…

Real Estate

105 Prince Streets Receives Zoning Relief from BBA

