Weekend Brief: Celebrate Juneteenth, What Unites Us, Nikki Stewart Appoint as Executive Director of Old North Foundation

Today is Friday, June 19 and Boston.com has pulled together a list of 10 things to do around for city to celebrate Juneteenth, read more here.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Moroccan, see additional details here.

THE OLD NORTH FOUNDATION APPOINTS NIKKI STEWART AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Effective June 29th Nikki Stewart will be the Executive Direction of the Old North Foundation overseeing the Foundation’s operation and maintenance of The Old North Historic Site along with its fundraising and strategic planning activities, read more on OldNorth.com.

Saturday, June 20

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony at Tresca. The “Opera from the Balcony at Tresca’s Table 77” series is a gift to the community from NEMPAC and Tresca as they have joined together to share the joy of music, and continue to spread calmness and positivity in Boston’s North End, every Saturday from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. during this time of social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, see additional information here.

