Wednesday’s Brief: Councilors call to limit police use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets, Angles on Bending Lines, Let’s End Ageism, Changing Times in Boston’s Wharf District

Today is Wednesday, June 17 and Boston councilors are calling to limit police use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets in a proposed law change at today’s council meeting, read more on the Boston Herald.

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth. The interactive online events will be hosted by Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship Garrett Dash Nelson and will feature expert guests on various topics, see additional details here.

2:00PM Let’s End Ageism: We’re All Aging with Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman. Presented in partnership with Beacon Hill Village, this event features Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman hosting a robust conversation that will debunk myths and dismantle ageism in the process. Questions can be sent in advance to info@beaconhillvillage.org, see additional details here.

7:00PM Changing Times in Boston’s Wharf District. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Liz Nelson Weaver for a webinar examining the changes along Boston’s downtown wharves through historic maps and images, see additional details here.

Pop-up coronavirus testing sites that targeted people who attended the rallies in greater Boston over the last few weeks are starting to get results for those who were tested. Of the 1,288 individuals who were tested over two days in Roxbury, 14 texted positive for COVID-19, read more on WCVB.

Friday, June 19

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Moroccan, see additional details here.

Saturday, June 20

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony at Tresca. The “Opera from the Balcony at Tresca’s Table 77” series is a gift to the community from NEMPAC and Tresca as they have joined together to share the joy of music, and continue to spread calmness and positivity in Boston’s North End, every Saturday from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. during this time of social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, see additional information here.

