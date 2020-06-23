Arts & Culture

USS Constitution Virtual July 4th Celebration & 21-Gun Salute

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19.

The full series of live events will begin at 10 a.m. and run approximately three hours. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship.

“July Fourth is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re pulling out all the stops for this virtual celebration,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer. “Our virtual tours have received an incredible response and opened our ship to new guests from around the country—even around the world—so we’re thrilled to be celebrating America’s birthday with all of these amazing supporters.”

The event will be hosted by the ship’s Facebook page: facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Featured Photos & Videos

Summer Kickoff With “Illuminate the Harbor” Fireworks

Posted on Author Matt Conti

It was a perfect steamy, summer Saturday night to take in the spectacular display of fireworks over Boston Harbor. The annual “Illuminate the Harbor” show was seen across the waterfront neighborhoods from the North End, Downtown, Eastie to the Seaport and Southie. Large crowds gathered at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Piers Park in Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Government

USS Constitution Restoration Timelapse Video

Posted on Author USS Constitution Museum

Watch the amazing progress being made aboard USS Constitution as her 2015-2017 restoration comes to a close! Without much snow this winter to slow down progress, the restoration crew expects the ship to refloat in July. Look closely and you will see the shiny copper sheathing going on her hull. If you had the chance to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos

USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides” Makes Annual July 4th Turnaround

Posted on Author Matt Conti

At high noon on Sunday, July 4, 2010, the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides,” made her annual jaunt into Boston Harbor around the North End to Fort Independence on Castle Island. After a 21-gun salute she did her famous turnaround back toward her berth in Charlestown Navy Yard. On her return sailing, she gave a 17-gun Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply