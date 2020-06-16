Tuesday’s Brief: Sweets For a Cause, Playtime Returns, Wharf District Council Meeting

Today is Tuesday, June 16 and after months of being on lockdown, playtime has finally returned to Boston with the reopening of playgrounds and splash pads across the city, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. Join the Wharf District Council for their monthly meeting on Zoom. Meeting ID: 821 9760 8136. Password: 466781, see additional details here.

Notable News:

There are many different ways to contribute to the recent civil rights movement in support of racial justice and some locals are adding baking to that list by joining in on the global initiative of selling sweets for a cause that now includes over 2,400 participating bakers, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, June 17

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth. The interactive online events will be hosted by Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship Garrett Dash Nelson and will feature expert guests on various topics, see additional details here.

2:00PM Let’s End Ageism: We’re All Aging with Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman. Presented in partnership with Beacon Hill Village, this event features Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman hosting a robust conversation that will debunk myths and dismantle ageism in the process. Questions can be sent in advance to info@beaconhillvillage.org, see additional details here.

7:00PM Changing Times in Boston’s Wharf District. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Liz Nelson Weaver for a webinar examining the changes along Boston’s downtown wharves through historic maps and images, see additional details here.

Friday, June 19

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Moroccan, see additional details here.

