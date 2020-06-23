Tuesday’s Brief: Racial Justice Protests Continue, UMass Boston Announces Remote Learning for Fall Semester, Scholarship Announcement, Old North Speaker Series

Today is Tuesday, June 23 and racial justice protests continue throughout the country as hundreds of people marched form Roxbury to the State House yesterday afternoon protesting systemic racism, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program Announcement. NEAD will be selecting the Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program winners on via Zoom. You do not need to be present to win. Meeting ID: 886 7437 9855. Password: 905738.

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Joseph Bagley – Hiding in Plain Sight. Boston City Archaeologist Joe Bagley will discuss his quest to find and document the city’s oldest buildings and what resources he used, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Ongoing pandemic concerns with the coronavirus has led UMass Boston, the third largest state university in Massachusetts, to announce its plans for remote learning this fall, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, June 24

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: Chapter 91 during COVID. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Daniel Padien, Waterways Program Chief of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). He will share some of his observations about accessing public amenities in the time of COVID and his plans to advance the Waterways Program, see additional details here.

7:00PM Online Book Discussion Club: In the Distance by Hernan Diaz. A young Swedish immigrant finds himself penniless and alone in California. The boy travels East in search of his brother, from whom he was separated in the crowds and chaos during their journey across the sea. In the Distance is available in eBook form on Hoopla: www.hoopladigital.com/title/13312155, which you can access with your library card and pin number. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get one here: www.bpl.org/ecard/. We meet and discuss on Zoom, and the Zoom invite will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.

Thursday, June 25

12:30PM A Conversation with Author Ben Mezrich “The Mechanic”. Join the USS Constitution virtually as we sit down with Ben Mezrich, international best-selling author, for a deeper dive into ‘The Mechanic,’ a novella written for and published exclusively by The Boston Globe this spring, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel Series with Heather Gallagher. Curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, this series will follow a Q & A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: Singing, Directing, Broadway performers, MET Performers, Customers, Designers, and Composers. Heather and Alexandra will field questions from our community for the panel to answer and discuss. Guests will also share and present work when possible.

Zoom Link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78083586393

Zoom Password: Expert

