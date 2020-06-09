Tuesday’s Brief: Firework Complaints, COVID Scams & Fraud Prevention, Facial Recognition Ban Hearing, Lowell Lecture Series, FOCCP Meeting, Commencement 2020

Today is Tuesday, June 9 and reservations are back up and running at a number of restaurants around the city, including Mother Anna’s shown below. For a partial list of restaurants that have officially opened citywide for outdoor dining see Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:00PM COVID Scams & Fraud Prevention. This webinar will be presented by Amy Schram, Community Relations Manager with the Better Business Bureau, and Robin Putnam, Special Projects Manager with the MA Office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation, see additional details here.

3:00PM Hearing on banning facial recognition technology in Boston. Ordinance banning facial recognition technology in Boston. This matter was sponsored by Councilor Michelle Wu and Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and was referred to the Committee on May 6, 2020, see additional information here.

6:00PM Lowell Lecture Series – “Moments in Boston History: Black Journalists.” Part of the Boston Public Library’s esteemed Lowell Lecture Series, this event is presented in partnership WGBH Forum Network and will feature a virtual conversation between Callie Crossley — a journalist, former ABC News 20/20 producer, and Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow — and Boston Public Library President David Leonard. Crossley will discuss journalism and, specifically, the work of black journalists in the context of Boston history, see additional details here.

6:30PM FOCCP Meeting – Virtual. The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park June monthly meeting will be held via Zoom. City Councilor Lydia Edwards will be our guest speaker. All FOCCP members can join us by video or by phone, see additional details here.

7:30PM Massachusetts Commencement 2020. In partnership with WGBH, Governor Charlie Baker will deliver a commencement address to the Class of 2020 as part of a celebration for graduating seniors from 668 public and private schools across the Commonwealth, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Residents have been flooding the city’s 311 reporting service with complaints of fireworks. Within a 14-hr span on Sunday night leading into Monday, the city received upwards of 50 reports, even after police confiscated a large amount of fireworks in South Boston and Mattapan over the weekend, read more on Boston.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, June 10

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth, see additional details here.

Thursday, June 11

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel—Leadership in the Arts Roundtable. Curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, this series will follow a Q & A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: singing, directing, Broadway performers, MET Performers, customers, designers, and composers. Read more here.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting on Zoom. Join the North End Waterfront Residents Association on Zoom for their monthly meeting, see additional information here. Join Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/82516884965

Meeting ID: 825 1688 4965

7:00PM Kanopy Virtual Movie Club: Donald Cried (2016). Peter Latang left working-class Warwick, R.I., to reinvent himself as a slick Wall Street mover and shaker. Fifteen years later, when he’s forced to return home to bury his Grandmother, he loses his wallet on the trip. Stranded, the only person he can think of to help him out is his neighbor and former childhood friend Donald Treebeck. Donald hasn’t changed a bit, and what starts as a simple favor turns into a long van ride into the past. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/donald-cried ,then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to once you register. Register here.

