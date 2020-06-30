Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Containing Coronavirus, Expanding Public Space, N. Washington St. Bridge Meeting

Today is Tuesday, June 30th and according to one model the state of Massachusetts is among only 4 states on track to containing the coronavirus, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:30PM Public Meeting: Shift to Temporary N. Washington St. Bridge. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge. The traffic shift is currently slated to occur during the weekend of July 11–12, with all traffic shifted to the temporary bridge by July 13th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the City of Boston will be hosting virtual meetings to present to the public about the shift, see additional details here.

Notable News:

What Happens to Public Space When Everything Moves Outside

Questions about who gets to occupy the streets are arising as more and more restaurants expand their outdoor seating options, read more on Bloomberg.com.

Neighborhood Strolls:

Sunday morning in Katherine’s new neighborhood

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, July 1

7:00PM Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum. While the Paul Revere House is still awaiting word on when they will be able to reopen the museum, two of the Paul Revere House senior staff are participating in an upcoming free, virtual public event hosted by the Concord Museum: “Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum.” See additional details here.

Thursday, July 2

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: “Midsommar”. Watch the film on Kanopy:  https://boston.kanopy.com/video/midsommar, then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. Register with cabbott@bpl.org. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/

