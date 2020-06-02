Tuesday’s Brief: Business Owners Survey Damage After Looting, MA Politicians Comment on Demonstrations, Coming Soon

Today is Tuesday, June 4 and Massachusetts politicians took to Twitter yesterday in response to Sunday’s protests in Boston and the violence that followed – including State Representative Aaron Michlewitz (North End, Chinatown, South End, Bay Village, Beacon Hill) who commented on the peaceful protests and condemned those who vandalized and looted businesses, read more on Boston Magazine.

On top of hardships from the ongoing pandemic shutdowns, independent shop and restaurant owners surveyed the damage on their stores and businesses Monday morning after a destructive night of looting, vandalism and theft, read more on Boston Magazine.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

1:00 PM: Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth. The interactive online events will be hosted by Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship Garrett Dash Nelson and will feature expert guests on various topics. More information and registration encouraged.

Thursday, June 4

8:45AM Boston Harbor for All: Waterfront Parks & Public Spaces. Join Boston Harbor Now along with public, private, and nonprofit partners for our second biennial symposium on how to realize our greatest opportunities for developing a welcoming and resilient waterfront, and islands, see additional information here.

1:00PM Hearing reviewing the implementation of the ordinance establishing the equitable regulation of the cannabis industry in the City of Boston. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so no later than the end of business on the day before the scheduled hearing date, see additional details here.

2:00PM Never Too Late Group – The Superwoman. In honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Lori Harrison-Kahan will discuss her new edited collection of journalism and fiction, “The Superwoman and Other Writings by Miriam Michelson.” See additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Virtual Movie Club: “Purple Noon” (1960). Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/purple-noon, then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to once you register here: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecec0dda40b973a00c42658

